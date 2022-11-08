Show You Care
Downtown Iowa City Kids' Market kicks off

The downtown Iowa City Kids Market has started.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As the holiday season gets underway, kids are already getting a chance to shop for Christmas gifts at the downtown Iowa City Kids Market.

The event pairs kids with Santa’s helpers and lets them shop for family members.

Local shops are part of the market. They have gifts priced between $5 and $50.

Parents submit a list of all the gifts that need to be purchased, as well as the budgets for each person.

Each child gets 45 minutes to shop and get their gifts wrapped before returning to their parents.

“We had such a demand,” Iowa City Downtown District Director of Creative Services Betsy Potter said. “We had a new shopping appointment every half hour from 10 to seven last year. We were fully booked, so in an attempt to make that schedule a little easier, we’re giving 45-minute appointments, and then we’re adding those extra seven days just to accommodate more kids and offer more shopping overall.”

This is the second year for the event.

Kids shopping appointments will be open each day until Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

