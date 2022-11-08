Show You Care
Cedar Rapids police help buy dozens of Coats for Kids

Cedar Rapids Police helped KCRG-TV9 buy dozens of new coats through our Coats for Kids Campaign on Monday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police on Monday helped KCRG-TV9 buy dozens of new coats through our Coats for Kids Campaign.

A $2,500 dollar donation from the department and Theisens helped buy the coats.

Officers said these kinds of events are always a great opportunity to give back to the community.

“We want to make sure that children have the basic needs,” Officer Charity Hansel said. “Things are really expensive right now, so we just wanted to make sure the kids in our community are warm. And that’s one less thing that parents have to worry about going into the holiday season.”

So far, TV9 has raised more than $30,000 this year for Coats for Kids.

