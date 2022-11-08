Show You Care
1 in 6 hiring managers have been told to stop hiring white men, survey finds

The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring...
The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring managers believe their company practices "reverse discrimination."(studioroman via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A recent survey of 1,000 hiring managers in the United States found that one in six, or about 16%, have been told to stop hiring white men.

Additionally, 14% of hiring managers said they have also been told to deprioritize hiring white women.

The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring managers believe their company practices “reverse discrimination” – passing over members of racial and gender majorities in order to meet diversity benchmarks.

In addition, the survey found that 48% of hiring managers have been asked to prioritize diversity over qualifications, and 53% believe their job will be in danger if they don’t hire enough diverse employees.

The full survey results can be viewed here.

