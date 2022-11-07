Show You Care
Vehicle catches fire in Fairfax accident(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 800 block of Eagle Drive.

Responders arrived and discovered that the driver of a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas turned into a lot and struck an electrical box on the property, causing it to arc, which in turn caught the vehicle on fire.

The driver and a juvenile were the only occupants of the vehicle. They escaped without injury.

Firefighters stood by while Alliant Energy turned off the power to the area, so that crews could extinguish the fire safely.

The fire caused some damage to a nearby business.

Alliant is working to restore power to the area.

