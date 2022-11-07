Univ. of Iowa students raise money for peers in Colombia

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As students come in and out of Phillips Hall, some drop their cans in the bin next to the entrance. Every Monday, those recyclables mean more than just reducing a carbon footprint.

It’s because of a can drive, started by third-year student Mia Gales. The money made from these cans is going to her peers in Columbia.

“We’ve collected a ton of cans from our classmates and from our classmates’ friends,” Gales said. “We’ve saved all the money to donate to them to buy school supplies.”

Gales got the idea about halfway through a course called Spanish Health Narratives, taught by Prof. Kristine Muñoz. Part of the curriculum consists of interacting virtually with a class of students across the globe.

“The students here studied the cultural violence that they see and experience in the U.S. and they describe that to students at a school in Medellín,” Muñoz said.

After listening to the professor in Columbia talk about their students’ efforts, Gales wanted to contribute to their success. She said it was an opportunity for her to acknowledge the privileges she has, and show appreciation to her peers.

“All of the opportunities that we’re granted here in the United States and especially at the University of Iowa,” Gales said. “Just what can we do for our peers?”

So far, they have raised about $40 for the cause. But Gales says the message they are sending is just as important as the donation.

“Really just that someone is routing for them in another place,” Gales said. “Someone is acknowledging all the hard work that they are putting in and just so they feel like it is paying off.”

