Sunshine Circle holds annual sale at Finley Hospital in Dubuque

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - The Sunshine Circle held its seventh-annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza today at UnityPoint Health–Finley Hospital.

People could buy homemade baked goods, clothes, and other holiday-themed items.

Organizers said that they expect to raise $10,000 over the two days of the sale, all of which goes to the hospital. Over the years, the Sunshine Circle has raised over $1.5 million, which has helped buy things like beds in the birthing suites.

For some volunteers, like Linda Nudd, the group’s co-president, it’s a personal way to give back.

“Myself, I live in Bellevue, and people wonder, ‘why are you a volunteer in Dubuque?’ Well, Finley Hospital saved my mother’s life twice, and I’ll always do anything to help them out because of that,” Nudd said.

The sale will also be held on Monday, November 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

