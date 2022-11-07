Seasonable for Election Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From polls open to polls close on Tuesday our weather cooperates. Mostly cloudy skies will be in place with highs in the 50s. Look for a milder push of air on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a system that brings a chill. A cold front moves through on Thursday dropping temperatures through early next week. Highs will be in the 30s. Look for shower and storm chances on Thursday and possibly snow on Friday. Have a good night.

