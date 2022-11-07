Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus.

Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols for the situation. Staff and the SRO determined the student was not on campus.

The juvenile male in question was located off-campus by Cedar Rapids patrol officers. He was found in possession of a handgun and ammunition. The handgun was reported stolen in a separate, earlier incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

