Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus.

Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.

Law enforcement said to contact police at 563-927-3355 if someone approaches regarding donations to Operation Santa Claus.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.