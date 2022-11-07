Show You Care
Manchester police warn of possible door-to-door scammer

(WGCL)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Manchester are warning of a possible scam involving someone going door-to-door soliciting donations supposedly for Operation Santa Claus.

Police said Operation Santa Claus does not go door-to-door to ask for donations. The nonprofit said it only operates on donations from businesses and free will donations from private individuals.

Law enforcement said to contact police at 563-927-3355 if someone approaches regarding donations to Operation Santa Claus.

