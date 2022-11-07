Show You Care
Man accused of killing Palo woman has trial moved

Tacoa Talley
Tacoa Talley(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has moved the trial for a man accused of killing Jodie Bevans.

Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley are both charged with killing Jodie Bevans. Investigators said Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo.

Officials said Samantha Bevans had made threats to harm Jodie, who was her stepmother. Investigators said they also found a note, written by Samantha, that listed for Thursday to, “Kill Jodie.”

The criminal complaint also said Samantha admitted to police that she killed Jodie with an accomplice on July 14. Officials reported that a search warrant return on Snap Chat also revealed Samantha had created a video in which she admitted to planning the killing. Witnesses also told law enforcement they had overheard Samantha describing the killing, with Jodie having been choked and suffocated with a pillow.

Samantha and Tacoa have both pled not guilty to the murder charges. Talley’s trial was originally set to take place on November 7th, 2022. It has now been moved to February 6th, 2023.

Talley’s lawyers had previously requested a change of venue, citing a “degree of prejudice exists in the county” that could impede a “fair and impartial trial.” A judge shot the request down in October, stating that a person’s “knowledge of the case does not equate to proof of a substantial likelihood of prejudice.”

