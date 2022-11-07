Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Kirkwood Community College president to retire in fall 2023

Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg is expected to retire in the fall of 2023.
Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg is expected to retire in the fall of 2023.(Kirkwood Community College)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg will retire next fall.

The college made the announcement in a press release on Monday, crediting Dr. Sundberg for her leadership and guidance amid the 2020 pandemic and derecho.

Dr. Sundberg is the college’s fifth president and the first female to hold role in the college’s history. She took over the role in 2018.

“It seems hard to believe that it has been five years since I started here,” Dr. Sundberg said in a press release. “It’s really with mixed and bittersweet emotions that I submitted my letter of intent. It’s hard to know the right time to retire. At the same time, it feels like we’ve achieved our goals that we set out to accomplish since I started. I didn’t think it would be possible that I would ever care about an institution as much as I care for this college, but it’s going to be incredibly difficult to leave. I will be a Kirkwood supporter forever.”

The college said Dr. Sundberg plans to remain in the role through Kirkwood’s accreditation visit with the Higher Learning Commission next October. A nationwide search for a new president is expected to begin in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pieper Lewis was sentenced to 5 years probation in a rehabilitation facility, and her time...
Corrections officials say Des Moines teen convicted of killing rapist fled facility
Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
Johnson County apartment complex owned by Big Ten properties.
Judge finds Johnson County property manager illegally withheld security deposit from tenants
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Police identify four teens killed in Marshalltown crash, candlelight vigil planned
Vigil for Marshalltown teens killed in fiery crash.
Community grieves at vigil for Marshalltown teens killed in crash

Latest News

Candidates are making their final campaign pushes as the control of Congress hangs in the...
What's at stake for Washington D.C. in midterm elections
Each year, around 350,000 people experience sudden cardiac arrest. Receiving a shock from an...
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital launches Heart Saver Program
On Tuesday, people across the U.S. and here in Iowa will cast their ballots in this year's...
President Biden, former President Trump campaign for their parties ahead of midterms
Elon Musk is making changes to Twitter before the midterm election.
Elon Musk makes changes to Twitter before midterms