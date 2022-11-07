Kirkwood Community College president to retire in fall 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg will retire next fall.

The college made the announcement in a press release on Monday, crediting Dr. Sundberg for her leadership and guidance amid the 2020 pandemic and derecho.

Dr. Sundberg is the college’s fifth president and the first female to hold role in the college’s history. She took over the role in 2018.

“It seems hard to believe that it has been five years since I started here,” Dr. Sundberg said in a press release. “It’s really with mixed and bittersweet emotions that I submitted my letter of intent. It’s hard to know the right time to retire. At the same time, it feels like we’ve achieved our goals that we set out to accomplish since I started. I didn’t think it would be possible that I would ever care about an institution as much as I care for this college, but it’s going to be incredibly difficult to leave. I will be a Kirkwood supporter forever.”

The college said Dr. Sundberg plans to remain in the role through Kirkwood’s accreditation visit with the Higher Learning Commission next October. A nationwide search for a new president is expected to begin in the coming months.

