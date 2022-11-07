Iowa thrift stores do record business during inflation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As inflation continues to impact businesses across the country, some thrift stores in Iowa are reporting a boom in business as families look for ways to save.

Shaun Clasen was at Style Encore Sunday afternoon searching for a good thrift store find.

“I like to stop out here about once a month and just check out the deals and see if there’s any little gems of things I can take with me,” Clasen said.

Clasen enjoys shopping, but she’s always keeping her budget in mind.

“I don’t like to spend money,” Clasen said. “I’m very frugal.”

Clasen said she had thrifted before inflation made headlines in the wake of the pandemic, but she added that she and her family have definitely made changes as prices have gone up.

“We’re cutting back on some non-essentials at home,” Clasen said. “We definitely have cut back on dining out as much.”

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised its short-term borrowing rate another 0.75% to combat inflation, the fourth rate hike of the year. As inflation continues, some local thrift stores are seeing record numbers.

“I think it was like, in May or June— it was one of our best months, like, that we’ve ever been open,” Joelle Crawley, with Style Encore, said.

“Last October was the best October we’ve had in our history of our store ever,” Kristy Flack, with Stuff, Etc., said.

Crawley said that on a slower day, Style Encore has about 20 people come in to trade old items for cash.

“Within this last month, we’ve been seeing like 40 buys a day,” Crawley said.

It’s not just thrift stores reporting records. A recent analysis from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said shipping, rental car, meat processing, and oil and gas industries have raked in record-breaking profits.

“Recent economic studies and the Subcommittee’s analysis of corporate financial information demonstrate that certain corporate pricing decisions have played a key role in expanding corporate profit margins and driving inflation, which was already elevated due to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, Russia’s unjustified and illegal war in Ukraine, and other factors.”

During the strain of higher prices, thrifting at least offers a way to enjoy the luxury of shopping without a high price tag.

“I think we’re all looking to make the dollars that we make stretch further,” Clasen said.

