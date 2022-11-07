Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Illinois fatal shooting suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids

Police arrested Markeith Wright on Saturday night at the Cedar Valley Townhomes, in the 3000...
Police arrested Markeith Wright on Saturday night at the Cedar Valley Townhomes, in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois.

Police arrested Markeith Wright on Saturday night at the Cedar Valley Townhomes, in the 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids.

The shooting happened hours earlier in Belleville, Illinois, east of Saint Louis, Missouri.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting and found three women with gunshot wounds. One of them died, the other two are in the hospital.

Police believe the incident started as a domestic disturbance, but Wright became violent and shot all three women. There is a family relationship between them.

One of the women in the hospital is in stable condition, but the other remains in critical condition.

Wright faces several charges including first degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pieper Lewis was sentenced to 5 years probation in a rehabilitation facility, and her time...
Corrections officials say Des Moines teen convicted of killing rapist fled facility
Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
Johnson County apartment complex owned by Big Ten properties.
Judge finds Johnson County property manager illegally withheld security deposit from tenants
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Police identify four teens killed in Marshalltown crash, candlelight vigil planned
Vigil for Marshalltown teens killed in fiery crash.
Community grieves at vigil for Marshalltown teens killed in crash

Latest News

A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees.
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois.
Illinois fatal shooting suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids
The Dubuque Police Department has seen a great increase in a specific type of report.
Dubuque police see increased reports of threats of terrorism
An East Moline police officer, injured in the line of duty, has made a big step toward recovery.
East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU
An East Moline police officer, injured in the line of duty, has made a big step toward recovery.
East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU