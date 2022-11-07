High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest in Tama

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle over the weekend.

In a press release, police said 20-year-old Jacob May was arrested after a chase that began in Poweshiek County and ended in Tama just after midnight on Sunday.

Tama police joined the chase in progress, as they said May was heading northbound on Highway 63 on a motorcycle at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Police said the speeding motorcycle was reported by an ambulance for tailgating. The ambulance was reportedly running with its emergency flashing lights at the time.

The chase continued into Tama, with the driver leading police through residential streets at speeds of more than 60 mph. The chase ended at 9th and Washington Street.

May was taken to the hospital before being released and taken into custody.

May faces charges of felony eluding, driving while barred and traffic violations.

