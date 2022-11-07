Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests 12 in massive drug sting operation

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, at approximately 9:30 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed 6 different drug house warrants stemming from an investigation.

A multitude of law enforcement agencies came together to execute the warrants simultaneously. 12 individuals were taken into custody. Multiple Drug Seizures, Firearms, and approximately $4000.00 in US Currency were seized.

Law enforcement found approximately 1.25 pounds of marijuana, approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine, long guns, a pistol, wax and liquid, multiple types of prescription pills and packaged pills, and paraphernalia.

Over 100 charges in total have been filed ranging from possession of methamphetamine/intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/intent to distribute marijuana, possession of other schedule substance/intent to deliver other schedule substance, unlawful possession of prescriptions/intent to deliver, drug tax stamp violations, Interference, and other violations.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Michael Wayne Forbes, 52 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $25,000 cash/surety

Kristy Ranae Heidt, 53 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $20,000 cash 10% approved

Brandy Lynn Schoultz, 37 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $500 cash/surety 10% approved

Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 35 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $7,000 cash 10% approved

Aaron Paul James, 43 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $5,000 cash 10% approved

Amanda Lou James, 56 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $5,000 10% approved

Cameron Jon Wilson, 27 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $22,300 cash

Christopher Lee Becker, 40 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $25,000 cash/surety

Nicole Leanne Burgos, 29 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $20,000 cash/surety 10% approved

Justin Douglas Pattison, 39 of Sumner IA, Bond Amount $ 20,000 cash/surety

Joseph Allen McMurrin, 34 of Alpha IA, Bond Amount $20,000 cash/surety

Victoria Ann Nieman, 42 of Maynard IA, Bond Amount $2,500 cash 10% approved

