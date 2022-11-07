Show You Care
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests 12 in massive drug sting operation

Fayette County Sting Operation (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT - Michael Wayne Forbes, Kristy Ranae Heidt, Brandy Lynn Schoultz, Tristan Marie Westpfahl, Aaron Paul James, Amanda Lou James, Cameron Jon Wilson, Christopher Lee Becker, Nicole Leanne Burgos, Justin Douglas Pattison, Joseph Allen McMurrin, Victoria Ann Nieman(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, at approximately 9:30 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed 6 different drug house warrants stemming from an investigation.

A multitude of law enforcement agencies came together to execute the warrants simultaneously. 12 individuals were taken into custody. Multiple Drug Seizures, Firearms, and approximately $4000.00 in US Currency were seized.

Law enforcement found approximately 1.25 pounds of marijuana, approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine, long guns, a pistol, wax and liquid, multiple types of prescription pills and packaged pills, and paraphernalia.

Over 100 charges in total have been filed ranging from possession of methamphetamine/intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/intent to distribute marijuana, possession of other schedule substance/intent to deliver other schedule substance, unlawful possession of prescriptions/intent to deliver, drug tax stamp violations, Interference, and other violations.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

  • Michael Wayne Forbes, 52 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $25,000 cash/surety
  • Kristy Ranae Heidt, 53 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $20,000 cash 10% approved
  • Brandy Lynn Schoultz, 37 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $500 cash/surety 10% approved
  • Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 35 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $7,000 cash 10% approved
  • Aaron Paul James, 43 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $5,000 cash 10% approved
  • Amanda Lou James, 56 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $5,000 10% approved
  • Cameron Jon Wilson, 27 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $22,300 cash
  • Christopher Lee Becker, 40 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $25,000 cash/surety
  • Nicole Leanne Burgos, 29 of Oelwein IA, Bond Amount $20,000 cash/surety 10% approved
  • Justin Douglas Pattison, 39 of Sumner IA, Bond Amount $ 20,000 cash/surety
  • Joseph Allen McMurrin, 34 of Alpha IA, Bond Amount $20,000 cash/surety
  • Victoria Ann Nieman, 42 of Maynard IA, Bond Amount $2,500 cash 10% approved

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

