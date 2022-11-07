Show You Care
East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU

An East Moline police officer, injured in the line of duty, has made a big step toward recovery.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - East Moline Sergeant William Lind was released from the Intensive Care Unit at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Saturday, according to police. Sgt. Lind was moved to a “Step Down Unit” for continued care after an assault by a wanted suspect on October 24 left the officer with serious head injuries.

In a media release, police said this is a big milestone in Lind’s recovery.

“He will continue his recovery at OSF and we are hopeful and optimistic he will continue to improve day by day. This will be a long recovery road with good days and bad days according to his medical team. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. Sergeant Lind is a fighter and has an amazing, strong family by his side to support him in this fight. The family along with our department are forever thankful for the encouragement from everyone who has reached out in so many ways. Thank you for showing such great support for our Hero,” the release stated.

