Cedar Rapids manufactuerer Raining Rose looking to hire more employees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You might call them the best kept secret in Cedar Rapids, but there’s a good chance you’ve used one of their products.

“Raining Rose is a contract manufacturer, we manufacture personal body care items,” said Nate Robson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Raining Rose. “Mainly, lip balms, lotion, sunscreen, deodorants. We continue to expand what we currently offer, but you’ll never see the Raining Rose label on products in stores. We produce products for other brands.”

Target, CVS and Walgreens are just a few of the stores where you can find their products.

“I love it, there is not a place you can go in the United States where someone is not using one of your products that we make in our facility here. We are an all natural body care company, the best products you can put in your body,” said Bob Porazil, Sales Manager, Raining Rose.

If you are into aromatherapy, the building not only smells good, but the air is filled with positivity.

“It’s a wonderful atmosphere, it’s a great culture, people here care for one another, they take a lot of pride in their work, and it is light manufacturing, a great environment, well-lit, clean, and you are going to enjoy the people that you are around,” Robson added.

“They make an investment in us by doing so many things that bring us in as part of the Raining Rose family, that we make an investment in them too,” Porazil continued.

They pride themselves on training that is current with the times.

“Our training is pretty unique, we’ve adopted a software called Red Zone. We are learning online via YouTube model so our RedZone software mimics that, and it helps with that on-site training, how to do the job proficiently, continues Robson.

They used to have under 100 employees, now they have more than 300, with plenty of room for advancement.

“Once employees get in here, how can they advance. We have a leveling up system where they know exactly what they need to do to increase both their income and the responsibility,” Robson said.

Porazil said he doesn’t consider what he does work.

“Someone told me a long time ago that if you truly love what you do, you will never work a day in your life, and this is truly what I love to do,” he said.

Raining Rose works with more than 100 brands, producing thousands of products. They say they offer a competitive salary, full benefits and even profit sharing.

To apply, visit https://www.rainingrose.com/employment

