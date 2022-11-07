Show You Care
Cedar Falls 8-year-old named ‘Kid Captain’ for Hawkeyes game against Badgers

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Eight-year-old Tate Manahl, of Cedar Falls, is this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

Tate was three-years-old when he suffered life-threatening injuries in a lawn mowing accident in 2017.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Tate has had more than 30 surgeries, including procedures to preserve his legs and leg function, since the accident.

UI hospital staff said Tate and his family have become advocates for education about lawn mower safety.

Tate is now in third grade, and enjoys playing baseball, flag football and the outdoors. See Tate’s full story here.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 24-3 victory over Purdue.

