Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor donates 1,000th quilt.

The Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor Group celebrated a big milestone today as part of their monthly quilt awarding ceremony.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -

They awarded their 1,000th quilt since the group’s founding. They also awarded quilts to 10 veterans from several wars, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Korean War. This included World War Two veteran Charles DeMaio and his son, Robert, who served in the Vietnam War.

Organizers said it’s a privilege to be able to reward so many local veterans.

Cyndy Billmeyer Group Leader & Northeast Iowa Coordinator

“That’s just amazing, when I started doing this in 2012 I never thought I’m gonna reach 1000 quilts. That was never even in my mind,” Cyndy Billmeyer, group leader and northeast Iowa coordinator, said. “It’s just wonderful for our group to be able to honor 1000 veterans in the Dubuque area.”

The ceremony was held at the Carnegie-Stout Library in Dubuque.

The full list of those who’re honored are: Iraq/Afghanistan Jeff Theisen US Army, Nik Vondran US Marines, Peacetime Richard Goerdt US Army, Vietnam Era Robert DeMaio US Navy, David Kress US Army, Joseph Reynolds US Army, Lewis Robinson US Army, Korea Howard Wedig US Army, World War Two Charles DeMaio US Army Career Service Lloyd L. Smith US Army, Army Reserves.

The organization invites any interested volunteers that would like to help make quilts or help with award ceremonies to contact Cyndy Billmeyer at (563) 590-2923 or via email. In addition, Billmeyer can provide more information to anyone who would like to nominate a military member or veteran to receive a Quilt of Valor.

