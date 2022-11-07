Area food pantries are seeing less donations and more need ahead of the holidays.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Donations are down and demand is high at area food pantries. It comes as they’re expecting an even more people heading into the holidays.

HACAP provides food to more than 70 food pantries across seven eastern Iowa counties. They say there is a 40% increase in need right now across that service area. Higher prices for just about everything, are leading more people to rely on food pantries for groceries.

”Everything is costing people so much more that it just makes it increasingly difficult for those that are already faced with challenges already,” said Kim Guardado, Director of HACAP Food Reservoir.

Meanwhile, people are donating less. Both food and monetary donations are down at HACAP. It’s why food drives, like the one being held at the Hiawatha Public Library for the month of November, are important now more than ever.

”You can drop off nonperishable foods like anytime that the library is open and we will take them over to HACAP and drop them off,” said Marta Petermann, Adult Programming & Volunteer Coordinator at Hiawatha Public Library.

It comes just in time for the holidays.

”Food is one of those connections to holiday, you know Christmas, Thanksgiving those holiday gatherings when family comes together that if you don’t have access to the kinds of foods that you need to be able to put that family meal together it can be difficult,” Guardado explained.

The library hopes to fill their table with food that will go to those who need it in the community.

”One in 13 adults and one in 9 children in HACAP’s service area do not have enough food to eat so again we’re hoping to give back,” Petermann said.

HACAP says they wouldn’t be able to do what they do without support.

”We have such a great support in our community, all different kinds of organizations that are always raising food or raising funds to help continue the work that we’re doing,” said Guardado.

