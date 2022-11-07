Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Area food pantries are seeing less donations and more need ahead of the holidays

Area food pantries are seeing less donations and more need ahead of the holidays.
Area food pantries are seeing less donations and more need ahead of the holidays.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Donations are down and demand is high at area food pantries. It comes as they’re expecting an even more people heading into the holidays.

HACAP provides food to more than 70 food pantries across seven eastern Iowa counties. They say there is a 40% increase in need right now across that service area. Higher prices for just about everything, are leading more people to rely on food pantries for groceries.

”Everything is costing people so much more that it just makes it increasingly difficult for those that are already faced with challenges already,” said Kim Guardado, Director of HACAP Food Reservoir.

Meanwhile, people are donating less. Both food and monetary donations are down at HACAP. It’s why food drives, like the one being held at the Hiawatha Public Library for the month of November, are important now more than ever.

”You can drop off nonperishable foods like anytime that the library is open and we will take them over to HACAP and drop them off,” said Marta Petermann, Adult Programming & Volunteer Coordinator at Hiawatha Public Library.

It comes just in time for the holidays.

”Food is one of those connections to holiday, you know Christmas, Thanksgiving those holiday gatherings when family comes together that if you don’t have access to the kinds of foods that you need to be able to put that family meal together it can be difficult,” Guardado explained.

The library hopes to fill their table with food that will go to those who need it in the community.

”One in 13 adults and one in 9 children in HACAP’s service area do not have enough food to eat so again we’re hoping to give back,” Petermann said.

HACAP says they wouldn’t be able to do what they do without support.

”We have such a great support in our community, all different kinds of organizations that are always raising food or raising funds to help continue the work that we’re doing,” said Guardado.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pieper Lewis was sentenced to 5 years probation in a rehabilitation facility, and her time...
Corrections officials say Des Moines teen convicted of killing rapist fled facility
Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
Johnson County apartment complex owned by Big Ten properties.
Judge finds Johnson County property manager illegally withheld security deposit from tenants
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Police identify four teens killed in Marshalltown crash, candlelight vigil planned
Vigil for Marshalltown teens killed in fiery crash.
Community grieves at vigil for Marshalltown teens killed in crash

Latest News

Vehicle catches fire in Fairfax accident
Vehicle catches fire in Fairfax accident
Tacoa Talley
Man accused of killing Palo woman has trial moved
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg is expected to retire in the fall of 2023.
Kirkwood Community College president to retire in fall 2023