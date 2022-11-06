Show You Care
Some clouds return Sunday

Skies stay partly cloudy on Sunday, with some temperature swings to follow through the week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It feels closer to normal for this time of year to end the weekend, but another warm-up is on the way.

Temperatures over the next few days stay in the 50s for highs, with lows in the 30s for most. Skies get cloudier tonight, leading to partly or mostly cloudy skies for some during the day on Sunday. They will once again clear out by tomorrow evening, with more clouds for Monday into Tuesday.

Expect highs to jump into the mid and upper 60s by Wednesday, before a cold front sweeps through on Thursday. The front will likely bring a quick-moving band of showers that will add some much-needed rainfall once again.

That front will send highs much lower, with readings in the upper 30s by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

