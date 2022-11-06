Smoke and fire damage in a Cedar Rapids garage following a Saturday night fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -At 9:32 p.m. Saturday night, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent out after receiving a report concerning a fire in a garage at 1733 6th Avenue Southeast. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the inside of a detached two stall garage. Fire fighters used a hoseline at the back of the property and forced their way into the garage to fight the fire. They successfully found the fire and extinguished it.

More crews from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department also arrived on the scene and secured a hydrant water supply, helped force their way into the garage, searched the garage for occupants, and checked for fire extension.

As a result of the fire, there was moderate fire damage and heavy smoke damage both to the inside of the garage and the garage’s contents.

Area Ambulance Service and the Cedar Rapids Police helped the Cedar Rapids Fire Department during the incident. The fire is currently under investigation.

