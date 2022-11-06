Show You Care
Northern Iowa falls to #1 South Dakota St. on last-second field goal

The University of Northern Iowa Panthers football team takes the field at the UNI-Dome on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
The University of Northern Iowa Panthers football team takes the field at the UNI-Dome on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.(Jack Lido/KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for 104 yards and a touchdown and Hunter Dustman kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play of the game to help South Dakota State beat Northern Iowa 31-28 on Saturday night.

South Dakota State (9-1, 7-0 Missouri Valley Conference), ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches poll, has won nine consecutive games since a 7-3 loss at Iowa in the season opener.

Amar Johnson capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that opened the second half with a 16-yard touchdown run to give South Dakota State a 28-14 lead. After a 53-yard gain on a pass from Theo Day to Sergio Morancy, Day threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Logan Wolf to make it a 7-point game less than three minutes later.

Neither team scored again until Day scored on a 2-yard run with 4:41 to play to make it 28-all. The teams traded punts before Dustman missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt as time expired but a personal foul for leaping over the line moved the ball half the distance to the goal and set up Dustman’s short winner.

Day completed 16-of-30 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for Northern Iowa (5-5, 4-3), which had its three-game win streak snapped.

