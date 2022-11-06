'Jack Splat!' entertains and informs people in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Children’s Museum kept its over decade-long event Jack Splat! going on Saturday in Iowa City.

The event was initially held at the Iowa Children’s Museum in Coralville but moved to the parking lot near Chauncey Swan Park after the COVID-19 pandemic. While pumpkins were thrown from the top, there were also drawings and games for kids to enjoy.

”There’s lessons that can be learned even here today about how the pumpkins are kind of decomposing and there’s physics in the flight of the pumpkins from the ramp and the sounds they make and all those things,” Jeff Capps, executive director of the museum, said.

The event was free for anyone who attended.

