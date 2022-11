DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeyes Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon helped the Iowa Wolves win their season opener 123-105 against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Garza scored a team-high 30 points and added 8 rebounds, while Bohannon grabbed three boards in 7 minutes of play.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.