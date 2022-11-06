Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Early voting down in the state compared to recent midterm elections

Early voting numbers down in Iowa compared to the past two midterm elections.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are three days away from the election, and early voting numbers are down in Iowa compared to the past two midterm elections.

As of Saturday, 292,000 absentee ballots have been received. That’s down significantly from total absentee ballots in 2018 when 547,000 ballots were received. In 2014, there were more than 469,000.

“Voting is one of the things that you need to participate in democracy and not sit on the sidelines,” Steve Moshier, the Cedar Rapids NAACP’s Political Action Committee Chair and part of the new advocacy group “We Vote Linn County Coalition,” said.

Moshier said the group started out as a group that worked on voter suppression issues for marginalized groups. He said his organization would set up community events and that getting younger voters has been difficult.

“For the younger people, it doesn’t really matter a heck of a lot to them about what you’re saying,” Moshier said. “If they’re going to vote, they’re going to vote.”

The bigger issue, he said, was the changes to voter laws passed in 2021. The law shortened the number of days to vote absentee from 29 days to 20 days, and moved up the timeline to request a ballot.

“Voter laws are set up, so we don’t vote as much or as often,” Moshier said.

Despite the numbers so far, Moshier is optimistic Iowans will make their voices heard whether that’s voting early or voting the day of.

“I’m hoping we’re going to be surprised when it comes to November 8,” Moshier said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Johnson County apartment complex owned by Big Ten properties.
Judge finds Johnson County property manager illegally withheld security deposit from tenants
Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun rights amendment
A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after...
Taylor Swift concerts nearly derail wedding the same weekend
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Police identify four teens killed in Marshalltown crash, candlelight vigil planned

Latest News

Book sale at Cedar Rapids Library.
Cedar Rapids Public Library holds fall sale
Jack Splat.
'Jack Splat!' entertains and informs people in Iowa City
Book sale at Cedar Rapids Library.
Book sale underway at Cedar Rapids Library
Vigil for Marshalltown teens killed in fiery crash.
Community grieves at vigil for Marshalltown teens killed in crash
Garza scores 30 points, Iowa Wolves win season opener 123-105 against Sioux Falls
Garza scores 30 points, Iowa Wolves win season opener 123-105 against Sioux Falls