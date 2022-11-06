Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

A dry and warm Sunday

A dry and warm Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to clouds across Eastern Iowa as a cold front moves through the region with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The clouds will gradually move east throughout the day and gradually clear throughout the afternoon, ushering in some sunshine to end the weekend. Sunday’s highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s. Winds won’t be as high as yesterday, only ranging from 10-20. Tonight’s temperatures will be cooler than last night’s with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s thanks to a clear sky.

Monday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain chances could return by the end of the week as another cold front travels through the Midwest.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson County apartment complex owned by Big Ten properties.
Judge finds Johnson County property manager illegally withheld security deposit from tenants
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Police identify four teens killed in Marshalltown crash, candlelight vigil planned
A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after...
Taylor Swift concerts nearly derail wedding the same weekend
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Generic police lights
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental

Latest News

Temperatures stay just slightly above normal.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, November 5
A weak front moves through on Sunday.
Some clouds return Sunday
A weak front moves through on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, November 5