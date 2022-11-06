Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll indicates Republican strength in races for Congress

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans have the upper hand in two U.S. Congressional districts in Iowa, according to the final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, with the other two at tighter margins.

The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, asked respondents whether they favored the Republican or Democratic candidate in their district without specifically mentioning each candidate’s name. Statewide, 51% indicated support for the Republican candidate against 40% support for the Democratic candidate. 3% said they would vote for someone not of the two major parties, 1% would skip the race for Congress, and 5% were unsure.

When respondents were separated geographically into the four Congressional districts in the state, Republicans continued to lead in all races. The largest lead was in District 4 in western Iowa, where likely voters showed 59% support for a Republican candidate against just 30% for the Democrat. District 1, in southeast Iowa, showed the second-largest margin, with 49% supporting a Republican and 40% in support of a Democrat.

Districts 2 and 3 showed tighter contests, with a two-point lead for a Republican candidate in District 2 and a three-point lead for a Republican candidate in District 3.

Due to the smaller number of respondents in the breakdowns for each district, the margins for error are larger than in a typical statewide poll. In these cases, the margin for error ranges from +/- 6.6% to +/- 7.9%, while the margin for error for the statewide poll is only +/- 3.5%.

The poll, conducted by Selzer & Co. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, included 1,118 Iowans of voting age that were contacted by landline and cellular phone, with 801 of those considered likely voters.

