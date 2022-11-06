Cedar Rapids Public Library holds fall sale

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The local nonprofit Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library is holding their annual fall book sale this weekend.

The sale allowed people to buy books at a discounted price. It usually raises between $10,000 to 15,000 for the Cedar Rapids Library which will go towards things like literacy programs.

Organizers say that this sale can help improve people’s access to books.

