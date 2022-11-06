Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Public Library holds fall sale

Local nonprofit Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library is holding its annual fall book sale this weekend.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The local nonprofit Friends of the Cedar Rapids Public Library is holding their annual fall book sale this weekend.

The sale allowed people to buy books at a discounted price. It usually raises between $10,000 to 15,000 for the Cedar Rapids Library which will go towards things like literacy programs.

Organizers say that this sale can help improve people’s access to books.

