Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

A wet start to the weekend

A wet start to Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to scattered showers across Eastern Iowa, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Showers will continue on and off across the region throughout the morning and into the early afternoon as the low-pressure system gradually moves east. However, the low will clear the region later today, allowing skies to slowly clear during the mid to late afternoon. As the low-pressure system moves northeast, cooler air will filter into Eastern Iowa. This means temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day. The warmest temperatures will be in the low 50s in the morning with the mid-40s expected this afternoon. Winds will also be high today, coming from the southwest with gusts higher than 40 possible.

We’ll end our weekend with warmer and drier conditions and temperatures in the upper 50s on Sunday plus a partly cloudy sky. We’ll be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday with precipitation chances returning at the end of the upcoming week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun rights amendment
Cedar Rapids shooting locks down Garfield and Regis schools
Police: Student injured in shooting may have been caught in crossfire
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Hiawatha co-workers split $50k lottery prize
NE Cedar Rapids shooting
Residents living near Mount Mercy describe shooting of student athlete

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening, November 4
First Alert Forecast
More Rain
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, November 4th