Several dead after Marshall County Crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people have died following a car crash in Marshalltown Friday night . Authorities say crews responded to the 1800 block of South 6th street for a single vehicle crash at 11:12 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews found the vehicle had collided with a utility pole and was severely damaged and on fire.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

