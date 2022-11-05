Several dead after Marshall County Crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people have died following a car crash in Marshalltown Friday night . Authorities say crews responded to the 1800 block of South 6th street for a single vehicle crash at 11:12 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews found the vehicle had collided with a utility pole and was severely damaged and on fire.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

