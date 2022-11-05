Private school vouchers open faith options for kids of color

MILWAUKEE (AP) — School choice — allowing taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition instead of only financing public schools — has become another front in the partisan battles over education this election season. But low-income parents in urban neighborhoods say such programs are the only way their children can afford to attend faith-based institutions.

In Milwaukee, where voucher programs were introduced three decades ago, parents in some African American and Latino neighborhoods see faith-based schools teaching values in ways struggling public schools are often too overwhelmed to do.

