Private school vouchers open faith options for kids of color

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — School choice — allowing taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition instead of only financing public schools — has become another front in the partisan battles over education this election season. But low-income parents in urban neighborhoods say such programs are the only way their children can afford to attend faith-based institutions.

In Milwaukee, where voucher programs were introduced three decades ago, parents in some African American and Latino neighborhoods see faith-based schools teaching values in ways struggling public schools are often too overwhelmed to do.

