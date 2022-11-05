Parents of drowned rower sue Iowa State for negligence before 2021 training death

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The parents of an Iowa State Student who drowned during a rowing club practice are suing the University.

It happened back in March of 2021 on Little Wall Lake.

Five members of the University’s crew club were practicing on the lake when their boat capsized.

Ben-David’s filed a lawsuit against the University and three athletic officials this week, alleging recklessness and negligence leading up to the fatal practice last March.

The parents cite an investigation from last September that found university officials ignored years of warnings that the crew program was not following key safety protocols.

It also found student-athletes who took the boat to Little Wall Lake didn’t have the critical safety gear and training on what to do in case of an accident.

Iowa State University has not commented on the suit.

