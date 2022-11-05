Show You Care
Legendary Iowa football coach dies at 93(University of Iowa)
By Victoria Wong
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - Bill Braisher, long time University of Iowa assistant football coach, passed away at the age of 93.

Brashier joined Hayden Fry’s original coaching staff in 1978. He served as as defensive secondary coach before being named defensive coordinator. He was named coach prior to the 1983 season. He retired from coaching following Iowa’s 38-18 victory of Washington in the Sun Bowl to conclude the 1995 season.

During Brashier’s years at the University of Iowa, the Hawkeyes won three Big Ten titles and appeared in 12 bowl games, including three Rose Bowls. The Hawkeyes won eight or more games in 10 of Brashier’s 17 seasons on staff.

Before joining the Iowa staff, Brashier was an assistant coach at North Texas for 11 seasons. He served as a graduate assistant coach in El Paso, Texas in 1964 and served as a high school assistant coach and head coach early in his career. Brashier was also a three-year Navy veteran.

“Bill Brashier was a tremendous defensive coach,” says Kirk Ferentz, Iowa’s Moon Family head football coach. “Leadership was an integral part of every victory and championship our program achieved in the 1980′s and 1990′s, and I was honored to coach alongside him as a young assistant. He got the absolute best out of all of his players every single day. They loved and respected him as a leader and as a person.”

Brashier was born in Eastland, Texas, on May 30, 1929. Brashier was a three-year starter at North Texas as a defensive back, quarterback and punter in 1949 to 1951.

Brashier is survived by his wife, Ann, sons Randy and Scot, daughter Lee Ann, Grandchildren Lea, Taylor, Madison, Zachariah, Aiden and Bailey, and one great grandchild, Nealony.

