Judge finds Johnson County property manager illegally withheld security deposit from tenants

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge called a Johnson County property manager “dishonest” in ruling he committed fraud against former tenants.

According to court records, Tracy Barkalow illegally withheld security deposits from four former University of Iowa Students and lied about it.

In 2021, Shelby Clarahan and her roommates waited for months expecting to get their deposit back after they moved out of their apartment complex. After not receiving anything, they tried to contact the landlord - Big Ten properties.

”So eventually I went to the Big Ten office out in Coralville to try and get a response, however, the receptionist told me the company had been dissolved and really had no help at all,” said Clarahan.

Documents from the Secretary of State show Barkalow ran Big Ten properties. When the roommates finally got a hold of him, he said he didn’t work there anymore.

Records show he dissolved Big Ten a month after the students moved out. That’s when the roommates hired attorney Christopher Warnock.

Warnock says Barkalow repeatedly told him he’d mailed their check already. But in a ruling last week, a judge said Barkalow lied.

”That was sort of the cornerstone of the case to say not only did you shut down your management company and try to dissolve it and disappear your obligations, but also you are committing fraud when you say that you sent these checks out,” said Warnock.

The judge ordered Barkalow to pay nearly $4,000 dollars to the former tenants plus $10,000 in attorney fees.

Barkalow claims some of the court rulings was a misunderstanding and that the students are lying. He also claims he no longer rents out properties. However, his LLC, T-S-B Holdings still owns that apartment complex and has it listed for rent.

Documents show at least one other lawsuit claiming Barkalow also withheld deposit from another tenant and that tenant also struggled to get a hold of him to serve a lawsuit. That lawsuit was eventually settled out of court.

