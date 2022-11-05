Disabled Veterans Deer Hunt helps 10 veterans hunt and connect with each other

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten disabled veterans came from as far away as North Carolina to participate in the annual Disabled Veterans Deer Hunt organized by the Solon-based nonprofit ‘Iowa Veterans Outdoor Experience.’

The veterans went hunting in Sugar Bottom Campground just east of North Liberty. One veteran, Paul Austin, says this event gave him an opportunity he didn’t think he would ever have again.

“It’s an indescribable feeling you know when I first was injured I didn’t think I was going to be able to hunt and these guys made it possible.”

Jeff Kahl, who served in the Marine Corps for 20 years, said the hunting aspect is really only a small part of it.

“It’s not so much about harvesting the deer. It’s that they get around other people that know what they’ve been through so they have the opportunity to talk about it. And some of them that’s all they need they come here to be in the woods they don’t come here to harvest an animal if you harvest an animal that’s just like they say the frosting on top of the cake you know but it’s more of being able to get out and talk about what you’ve been through and enjoy nature.”

‘The Iowa Veterans Outdoor Experience’ will host a silent auction tomorrow at the Solon American Legion which will help fund hunting and fishing trips.

