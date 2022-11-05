Show You Care
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident

A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident. (Source: WTAE, LAVELLE FAMILY, CNN)
By Sheldon Ingram
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISON CITY, Pa. (WTAE) - A Pennsylvania boy is home after spending three months in the hospital following a horrifying lawn mower accident.

On July 30, the Harrison City Volunteer Fire Department received a 911 call of an accident and a double amputation. It was at the home of one of their own: Lieutenant Zach Lovell.

“I knew that both feet were going to be a loss. I knew there wasn’t probably going to be anything salvageable,” said Zach Lovell.

The father said he was riding with his 6-year-old son Liam on a zero-turn mower when the blades were activated accidentally. Liam jumped off, and his feet got caught.

The 6-year-old ended up losing both of his feet in the accident. His medical care included 19 surgeries to remove bone fragments, perform skin grafts and efforts to protect the wounds from infection.

Liam is autistic and does not communicate verbally. His parents say they are stunned at his emotional and physical strength. He’s already trying to stand without prosthetics.

“His resilience is what has gotten me through. It’s amazing,” said Liam’s mother, Jenna Garbowsky.

Liam’s parents are also grateful for the support the family has received from across the country.

“The community support has been overwhelming, and we are just so thankful,” said Zach Lavelle

Liam is expected to receive his prosthetics soon, and more than $160,000 has been donated for his medical expenses. The boy’s family said the money has been placed into a special needs trust fund called the Liam Lavelle Trust Fund.

The Harrison City community has supported the family with everything from money to home-cooked dinners and get-well cards.

Copyright 2022 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

