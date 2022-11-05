Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

1,100 migrants in limbo as Italy shuts ports to rescue ships

1,100 migrants in limbo as Italy shuts ports to rescue ships
1,100 migrants in limbo as Italy shuts ports to rescue ships(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people are waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily. The Humanity 1 ship has received permission to disembark the most vulnerable migrants on Saturday while the Rise Above ship’s request for a safe port have gone unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board. The situation describes the chaos and uncertainty resulting from the decision by Italy’s far-right-led government to close its ports to humanitarian rescue ships.

Nearly 1,100 rescued migrants are aboard four ships run by European charity organizations stuck in the Mediterranean Sea. Some of the ships have people onboard who were rescued up to two weeks ago and conditions are deteriorating conditions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun rights amendment
Cedar Rapids shooting locks down Garfield and Regis schools
Police: Student injured in shooting may have been caught in crossfire
Johnson County apartment complex owned by Big Ten properties.
Judge finds Johnson County property manager illegally withheld security deposit from tenants
A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after...
Taylor Swift concerts nearly derail wedding the same weekend

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers,...
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South
A handout video shows a combined air exercise between the U.S. and South Korea. (SOUTH KOREAN...
South Korea release video of joint US exercise
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Boy losses both feet in lawn mower accident
Delicious Squash Recipes are in the Fareway Cooking Segment
Delicious squash recipes are in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment