1,100 migrants in limbo as Italy shuts ports to rescue ships

MILAN (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people are waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily. The Humanity 1 ship has received permission to disembark the most vulnerable migrants on Saturday while the Rise Above ship’s request for a safe port have gone unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board. The situation describes the chaos and uncertainty resulting from the decision by Italy’s far-right-led government to close its ports to humanitarian rescue ships.

Nearly 1,100 rescued migrants are aboard four ships run by European charity organizations stuck in the Mediterranean Sea. Some of the ships have people onboard who were rescued up to two weeks ago and conditions are deteriorating conditions.

