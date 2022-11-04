Two shops make jump from West End Diner starting space to Uptown Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. 800 square foot shop spaces have turned into even bigger opportunities for two businesses in the past week.

Karlee Peters started The Purple Wagon with her roommate while still in college. Eventually her mother got on board making baby bows. Now they co-own the shop for babies which opened its first physical location at the shops at West End in Marion.

”That was huge for our local community to be able to come in and shop in person. We could try out new products there,” Peters explained.

The owner of West End Diner bought the property in 2019 with dreams to open a restaurant and create a space for other businesses to blossom. There are now six shops on the property.

”I loved the idea of supporting particularly women in the thing, their passion project and helping make dreams come true,” said Annette Perry, Owner of West End Diner.

And it worked. Staged Dwellings was based at West End until last Saturday when it was able to open a brick and mortar in Uptown Marion.

”Looking back to starting in my basement to my small shop at West End to this, the growth that I have my business has grown and for how much I appreciate Annette for giving me the opportunity over there,” said Keri Dahl, Owner of Staged Dwellings.

She’s not alone. The Purple Wagon is keeping its shop at West End, but it’s holding a grand opening this Saturday for a brick and mortar in Uptown.

”We had a soft opening last night so the outpouring there was huge it like makes me want to cry. Our kids will grow up here, they love being here already,” said Peters.

Watching businesses grow alongside her diner and make the jump is a dream come true for Perry.

”It’s very much like when my oldest daughter went to college. Your so proud of her but you cry for three months right, you can’t go in the bedroom. I was so proud of them, I was so happy to be a part of that journey,” Perry said.

And a new business has already filled her open space, the Jack opened this week. It’s West End’s first men’s store.

