Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Two shops make jump from West End Diner starting space to Uptown Marion

Two shops that started with their physical locations at West End in Marion have made the jump...
Two shops that started with their physical locations at West End in Marion have made the jump to Uptown.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. 800 square foot shop spaces have turned into even bigger opportunities for two businesses in the past week.

Karlee Peters started The Purple Wagon with her roommate while still in college. Eventually her mother got on board making baby bows. Now they co-own the shop for babies which opened its first physical location at the shops at West End in Marion.

”That was huge for our local community to be able to come in and shop in person. We could try out new products there,” Peters explained.

The owner of West End Diner bought the property in 2019 with dreams to open a restaurant and create a space for other businesses to blossom. There are now six shops on the property.

”I loved the idea of supporting particularly women in the thing, their passion project and helping make dreams come true,” said Annette Perry, Owner of West End Diner.

And it worked. Staged Dwellings was based at West End until last Saturday when it was able to open a brick and mortar in Uptown Marion.

”Looking back to starting in my basement to my small shop at West End to this, the growth that I have my business has grown and for how much I appreciate Annette for giving me the opportunity over there,” said Keri Dahl, Owner of Staged Dwellings.

She’s not alone. The Purple Wagon is keeping its shop at West End, but it’s holding a grand opening this Saturday for a brick and mortar in Uptown.

”We had a soft opening last night so the outpouring there was huge it like makes me want to cry. Our kids will grow up here, they love being here already,” said Peters.

Watching businesses grow alongside her diner and make the jump is a dream come true for Perry.

”It’s very much like when my oldest daughter went to college. Your so proud of her but you cry for three months right, you can’t go in the bedroom. I was so proud of them, I was so happy to be a part of that journey,” Perry said.

And a new business has already filled her open space, the Jack opened this week. It’s West End’s first men’s store.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Cedar Rapids shooting locks down Garfield and Regis schools
Police: Student injured in shooting may have been caught in crossfire
Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun rights amendment
A Vinton man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a girl under the age of...
Vinton man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a child
Man dies after being shot in rural Jackson County

Latest News

According to the Cease and Desist Order, Windsor Jones accepted money from the investor to...
Investment company to pay nearly $2.4 million following wine scam
Hail falls across eastern Iowa
Hail falls across eastern Iowa
Mount Mercy Student shooting
Student released from hospital after being hit by gunfire on Thursday
Fatal Car Crash
Head-on collision resulted in one fatality in Calhoun County, IA