Trial delayed; new date to be set for Fairfield teen accused of killing teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has approved a continuance for the trial of Jeremy Goodale.

According to court documents, the trial which was originally set for December 5th, 2022, will now be rescheduled in Scott County.

Investigators believe Goodale and the other teen charged, Willard Miller, followed their teacher Nohema Graber to the park the day she went missing and killed her before hiding her body. Prosecutors have hinted that it may have been over a bad grade.

Willard Miller’s pre-trial conference is set for March 6, 2023, with jury trial slated to begin March 20, 2023.

Both are being charged as adults, and face life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.