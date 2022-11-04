Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Tama man sentenced to 37 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a child

Albert was sentenced to 452 months imprisonment and must serve 10 years of supervised release...
Albert was sentenced to 452 months imprisonment and must serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term ends.(Source: WAFB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sexually assaulted a child by using threats and placing them in fear of physical assault was sentenced to federal prison on Friday.

A jury found 50-year-old Stephen Albert guilty of one count of Sexual Abuse by Threat and Force and one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Evidence at the trial showed that Albert regularly sexually assaulted a child in various homes on the Meskwaki Settlement from 2012 to 2016 as well as Albert’s place of employment.

During the sentencing, the Judge noted that Albert was “manipulative, controlling, and domineering over his wife and children” and that through his actions Albert “reaped irreparable harm” to the victim.

Albert was sentenced to 452 months imprisonment and must serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term ends.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Cedar Rapids shooting locks down Garfield and Regis schools
Police: Student injured in shooting may have been caught in crossfire
Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun rights amendment
A Vinton man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a girl under the age of...
Vinton man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a child
Man dies after being shot in rural Jackson County

Latest News

NE Cedar Rapids shooting
Mount Mercy student released from hospital after being shot on Thursday
Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Trial delayed; new date to be set for Fairfield teen accused of killing teacher
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Hiawatha co-workers split $50k lottery prize
With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the...
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears