Tama man sentenced to 37 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a child

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sexually assaulted a child by using threats and placing them in fear of physical assault was sentenced to federal prison on Friday.

A jury found 50-year-old Stephen Albert guilty of one count of Sexual Abuse by Threat and Force and one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Evidence at the trial showed that Albert regularly sexually assaulted a child in various homes on the Meskwaki Settlement from 2012 to 2016 as well as Albert’s place of employment.

During the sentencing, the Judge noted that Albert was “manipulative, controlling, and domineering over his wife and children” and that through his actions Albert “reaped irreparable harm” to the victim.

Albert was sentenced to 452 months imprisonment and must serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term ends.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.