Rain likely today, falling temperatures

Wet weather is likely today with falling temperatures throughout the day.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wet day as a slow-moving front advances into eastern Iowa and eventually stalls right on top of us. The rain will be coming in from the southwest throughout the day on a nearly continuous basis and will go well into tonight. Plan accordingly if you’ll be attending any Friday Night Lights playoff football games! Rain totals over 2″ are likely in spots by the time the rainfall wraps up on Saturday morning. Look for chilly highs tomorrow in the upper 40s to lower 50s, with widespread upper 50s likely on Sunday. Sunshine should return by then as well. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

