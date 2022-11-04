Mount Mercy student released from hospital after being shot on Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The student that was injured in Thursday’s shooting has now been released from the hospital according to Mount Mercy’s Facebook page,

Cedar Rapids Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. Police said the unidentified 21-year-old victim may have been caught in the crossfire of gunfire exchanged between two or more shooters.

The student was running to practice at the time of the shooting. School officials say the student was hoping to run in the Heart of American Cross Country, the race for conference championships, on Saturday.

A doorbell camera caught the moment of dozens of shots being fired.

The school says that they are implementing a shuttle for students from their main campus to the RAC and PAC and that there will be an increased security patrol on their main campus and CRST International Graduate Center.

