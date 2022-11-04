Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Mount Mercy student released from hospital after being shot on Thursday

NE Cedar Rapids shooting
NE Cedar Rapids shooting(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The student that was injured in Thursday’s shooting has now been released from the hospital according to Mount Mercy’s Facebook page,

Cedar Rapids Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. Police said the unidentified 21-year-old victim may have been caught in the crossfire of gunfire exchanged between two or more shooters.

The student was running to practice at the time of the shooting. School officials say the student was hoping to run in the Heart of American Cross Country, the race for conference championships, on Saturday.

A doorbell camera caught the moment of dozens of shots being fired.

The school says that they are implementing a shuttle for students from their main campus to the RAC and PAC and that there will be an increased security patrol on their main campus and CRST International Graduate Center.

You can read their full message here:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Cedar Rapids shooting locks down Garfield and Regis schools
Police: Student injured in shooting may have been caught in crossfire
Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun rights amendment
A Vinton man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a girl under the age of...
Vinton man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a child
Man dies after being shot in rural Jackson County

Latest News

Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Trial delayed; new date to be set for Fairfield teen accused of killing teacher
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Hiawatha co-workers split $50k lottery prize
With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the...
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears
A small town in eastern Iowa is getting national attention this weekend.
Dyersville to host National Farm Toy Show