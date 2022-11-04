Kalona dentist holds Halloween candy buyback event

KALONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of some extra Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona on Thursday.

Kalona Family Dental bought candy from kids for a dollar per pound of candy. The kids could donate up to five pounds each.

The goal of the post Halloween event was to help improve kids’ healthy eating habits.

“It kind of shows them that you can still have fun without eating an excessive amount of sugar. We also provide healthy snacks and activities for them to enjoy,” Tammy Grimm with Kalona Family Dental said.

The candy will go to first responders and nonprofits.

Grimm said adults are better able to manage the impact of sugar on their teeth.

