Dike-New Hartford, Gladbrook-Reinbeck fall in 5 sets in state title games

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two-time defending state champion Dike-New Hartford and Gladbrook-Reinbeck battled it out in their respective state championship games, but neither team could pull out a victory at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Thursday.

After getting out to a 14-11 lead in the fifth set against against Western Christian in the Class 2A championship game, Dike-New Hartford couldn’t hold on. The Wolverines fell to the Wolfpack 16-14 in the final set to finish their season with a 45-3 overall record.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck won the first two sets against Ankeny Christian, but the Eagles pulled off quite the comeback to win their first-ever state championship in the Class 1A title game. The Rebels finish the season 34-10.

