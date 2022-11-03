Show You Care
Woman celebrating 101st birthday says tequila is the secret to a happy life

Mary Flip who lived through wars, the Great Depression and raised six kids, celebrates her 101 birthday in Chandler. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
By Sarah Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Mary Flip has quite the story to tell as she celebrates her 101st birthday. She says the secret to a happy life is tequila.

Flip lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, had six kids and still maintains her wit and sense of humor.

“How do you feel, Ma?” Mary Flip’s daughter asked on her birthday. “With my hand,” she replied, chuckling.

Mary Flip, born in 1921, spent her childhood living in Illinois. Her sister and mother died early in her life, and she was the only survivor of her family at age 15.

At 18, she moved to Mexico, got married and lived a quiet life as a rancher.

She moved back to Chicago when she was pregnant with her first child, where she switched careers again and became a legendary artist recognized by the Chicago School of Art.

“I really like to draw. And I was able to figure out that things change even as you’re drawing them. So, I was able to develop and make them look real. It took time but I had nothing else to do except raise a bunch of kids,” Flip said.

Flip celebrated her birthday on Wednesday with her favorite beer, Guinness, and some dancing.

“Oh, I’ll get up on the table,” Flip said laughing.

