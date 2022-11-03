Show You Care
Waterloo man charged with murder in connection to fatal August fire

John Spooner
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man previously charged with arson following a fatal fire in the 300 block of E. 2nd Street has now been charged with First Degree Murder.

59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by police after responding to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately proceeding the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discards the gas can.

The owner of the home, Tony Grider, was found deceased in his bedroom with 2nd-degree burns over his body.

