Vinton man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a child

A Vinton man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a girl under the age of...
A Vinton man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a girl under the age of 12 for nearly five years.(Benton County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLAIRSTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A Vinton man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a girl under the age of 12 over a nearly five year period.

In a press release, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the abuse happened in Blairstown, Iowa from January 2014 through December 2018.

Officials said 35-year-old Shawn Bendickson faces three charges including second degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

If convicted of these charges, Benickson would be required to serve a sentence of lifetime parole and to be added to the Sex Offender Registry for life.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

