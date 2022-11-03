Show You Care
Univ. of Iowa student falls five stories; fall deemed accidental

Generic police lights(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.

The student was transported to a nearby hospital immediately. There is no word at this time on their condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

