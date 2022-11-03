Show You Care
State volleyball semifinals in Class 3A, 2A and 1A

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dike-New Hartford and Gladbrook-Reinbeck both advanced to their respective state championship games with victories on Thursday in the semifinal round at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck downed AGWSR in four sets. The Rebels will face Ankeny Christian in the Class 1A title game.

Top-seeded Springville fell in straight sets to Ankeny Christian. The Orioles finished the season with a 38-4 overall record.

In Class 2A, Dike-New Hartford swept Hinton to advance to the title game. The Wolverines will aim for their third straight state championship against Western Christian.

Mount Vernon fell in straight sets to Davenport Assumption in the Class 3A semifinals. The Mustangs finish the season with a 5-6 overall record.

